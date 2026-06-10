Saudi Arabia condemns Iranian attacks on Gulf neighbors, says assaults undermine efforts to restore security

Saudi Arabia strongly condemned "blatant Iranian attacks" and violations of the sovereignty and airspace of Bahrain, Kuwait and Jordan.

"The continued attacks threaten regional and international security and undermine efforts to reduce escalation and restore security and stability in the region," the Saudi Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

It reiterated the kingdom's "full solidarity" with Bahrain, Kuwait and Jordan and all measures they take "to protect their sovereignty, security and stability, as well as the safety of their citizens and residents."

Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps said early Wednesday that it had launched retaliatory attacks on 21 American military targets at US air and naval bases across the region, including those in Bahrain, Kuwait and Jordan.

The attacks came hours after the US launched strikes in southern Iran following the downing of a US Apache helicopter.

The latest escalation followed months of regional tensions that began on Feb. 28, after Israeli and US strikes on Iran triggered a cycle of military confrontations, retaliatory attacks and diplomatic disputes.

Iran and Israel also exchanged strikes this weekend before pulling back, highlighting the fragility of a ceasefire and ongoing efforts by regional and international mediators to revive diplomacy and prevent a broader conflict.