Kuwait says its air defenses intercepted ‘hostile’ aerial targets

Kuwait's army said early Wednesday that its air defense systems intercepted "hostile" aerial targets amid escalating regional tensions.

No further details were immediately provided by Kuwaiti authorities.

In neighboring Bahrain, the Interior Ministry announced the activation of warning sirens across the country.

The developments came after Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) announced that it had launched a drone attack targeting the Ali Al Salem base in Kuwait in response to what it described as American aggression.

The IRGC also said it launched an attack targeting the US Fifth Fleet in Bahrain.

The statements followed US strikes on southern Iran earlier Wednesday.

US Central Command (CENTCOM) later announced the completion of what it described as "self-defense" strikes against Iran.



