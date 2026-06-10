Spidercam crashes onto pitch during Hungary match

A spidercam suspended above the field crashed onto the pitch during Hungary's international friendly against Kazakhstan on Tuesday, narrowly avoiding a potentially serious accident at Nagyerdei Stadium in Debrecen.

According to the local media, the camera system became detached and fell onto the playing surface while emitting smoke.

The equipment landed only a few meters away from a cameraman positioned near the touchline.

No injuries were reported.

The incident briefly interrupted the football match, which saw Hungary beat Kazakhstan 3-1.



