Iran war increases risks of acute hunger for millions, says UN food agency

Ripple effects from the war in Iran are worsening global hunger, with millions more vulnerable people at risk of crisis-level food insecurity, World Food Programme (WFP) Acting Executive Director Carl Skau told CNN in a report released Wednesday.

The closure of the Strait of Hormuz has sharply increased fuel costs, raising the expense of the UN agency's operations and driving up food prices worldwide. It has also disrupted fertilizer shipments from the Gulf, affecting crop production in countries such as Sudan.

These pressures come as the WFP faces severe funding shortages. "In many places, we're already taking from the hungry to give to the starving," Skau said.

The agency, which depends on government donations, has experienced a steep decline in support, including from its largest donor, the US. US funding for 2026 stands at about $731 million, compared with more than $4 billion in 2024.

Skau noted that in the poorest countries, "when the price of food goes up 20-30%, well, they eat 20-30% less."

The WFP has warned in March that 45 million more people could face acute hunger if oil prices remain above $100 per barrel. According to Skau, impacts are already being felt in Sri Lanka, Somalia, and Afghanistan. Even if the Strait of Hormuz reopened immediately, recovery would take time.

"It's going to take time to recover," he said. "We hope this conflict goes away, and that the strait opens tomorrow. But I think it's clear that we need rich countries to step up and try to mitigate the hit on the most vulnerable from this crisis."



