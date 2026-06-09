Israel kills 8 more Palestinians in Gaza attacks despite ceasefire

Israeli attacks killed eight more Palestinians in the last 24 hours in the Gaza Strip, pushing the death toll since October 2023 to 72,988, the Health Ministry said Tuesday.

Another 34 Palestinians were wounded by Israeli army fire during the same period, the ministry said in its daily statistical report.

The ministry did not provide details on the circumstances of the casualties, as the Israeli army continued to violate a ceasefire agreement in effect since Oct. 10, 2025, through shelling and gunfire.

According to the ministry, at least 978 people have been killed and 3,097 others injured in Israeli attacks since the ceasefire.

The agreement was reached after two years of a genocidal war Israel launched on Oct. 8, 2023. Along with the casualties, the war caused widespread destruction that affected 90% of civilian infrastructure, with the United Nations estimating reconstruction costs at about $70 billion.









