Iran closes western part of country’s airspace after missile attacks on Israel

Iran closed the western section of its airspace until further notice Sunday after launching missile attacks on Israel, according to the country's civil aviation authority.

In a statement, the authority said the decision was taken based on security assessments.

The move came hours after Israeli airstrikes targeted Beirut's southern suburbs, triggering sharp Iranian reactions and a wave of missile attacks toward northern Israel.

Hebrew media said Iran launched three waves of missiles Sunday evening in the first attack since a ceasefire took effect on April 8.

Israel's Channel 12 reported damage in the city of Tiberias after one of the barrages, which it said included four missiles.

Air traffic at Ben Gurion Airport near Tel Aviv was also suspended, according to the broadcaster.

Iran's army later said it targeted Israel's Ramat David Airbase with ballistic missiles in response to what it described as Israeli "massacres" in southern Lebanon and Beirut's southern suburbs.

The Israeli army said it detected missile launches from Iran and that air defense systems were intercepting them before later announcing additional launches.

Israel's public broadcaster KAN said classes were canceled nationwide following the attacks.

An Anadolu correspondent reported hearing explosions over Haifa and Nazareth as Israeli air defense systems intercepted missiles.

Israeli officials also told KAN that Tel Aviv would respond to the Iranian attack, while Channel 12 quoted an unnamed Israeli official as saying there was "no chance" Israel would avoid retaliation.