Lebanese parliament speaker calls for unconditional ceasefire, parallel withdrawals

Lebanon's parliament speaker on Friday called for a comprehensive and unconditional ceasefire in Lebanon, also saying any Hezbollah withdrawal from south of the Litani River should take place in parallel with an Israeli withdrawal from occupied Lebanese territory.

In a statement carried by Lebanon's National News Agency, Nabih Berri outlined what he described as key principles for a ceasefire arrangement.

He said a ceasefire should be "full and comprehensive" on land, at sea, and in the air, without conditions and without the destruction or demolition of existing infrastructure and property.

Berri also said Hezbollah's withdrawal from areas south of the Litani River should be implemented simultaneously with an Israeli withdrawal from territories occupied during the conflict.

"Hezbollah's withdrawal from south of the Litani should proceed in parallel with the Israeli withdrawal from the areas it occupied," he said.

The statement came amid US-mediated negotiations aimed at extending a ceasefire between Lebanon and Israel and reaching a broader agreement to halt hostilities.

A 10-day ceasefire took effect on April 16 and was later extended twice, most recently until mid-June. Talks continued this week in Washington, where Lebanese and Israeli representatives reviewed progress and discussed a possible further extension.

Despite the truce, Israeli airstrikes and evacuation warnings have continued in parts of Lebanon, while Hezbollah has accused Israel of repeatedly violating the ceasefire agreement.

More than 1.1 million people have been displaced in Lebanon since the escalation of hostilities in March, according to Lebanese authorities and UN agencies.

Israel occupies areas in southern Lebanon, some held for decades and others seized during the 2023-2024 conflict. During the current offensive, Israeli forces advanced more than 10 kilometers (6.2 miles) into Lebanese territory, marking their deepest incursion since 2000.

More than 3,500 people have been killed and over 10,000 injured in Israeli attacks across Lebanon since March 2, according to Lebanese officials.