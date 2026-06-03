Iran accuses US of launching attacks on tanker, Qeshm Island from bases in Kuwait, Bahrain

BIran's Foreign Ministry on Wednesday accused the US of carrying out attacks on an Iranian oil tanker in the Strait of Hormuz and a communications tower on Qeshm Island from bases in Kuwait and Bahrain .

In a statement carried by the semi-official Fars News Agency, the ministry said it "strongly condemns" what it described as an "aggressive action by the terrorist US military" against the tanker and the communications facility.

The ministry said the attacks were launched early Wednesday "from two countries in the region," before identifying Kuwait and Bahrain.

It accused Washington of using the territory and facilities of regional countries to carry out military operations against Iran, saying the governments of Kuwait and Bahrain bear "direct and clear responsibility" for the attacks.