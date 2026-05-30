Lebanese president, premier meet to discuss military talks with Israel

Lebanese President Joseph Aoun and Prime Minister Nawaf Salam met on Saturday to discuss US-hosted military talks with Israel, according to the Lebanese Presidency.

The Lebanese delegation "reaffirmed its commitment to prioritizing a ceasefire," the presidency said on US media company X.

Aoun and Salam also addressed preparations for the next round of US-mediated negotiations with Israel scheduled for next Tuesday and Wednesday, it added.

"The meeting further addressed the security situation in the country and the daily monitoring of the situation of people forcibly displaced from their homes and properties," said the presidency.

On Friday, the Pentagon hosted military delegations from Israel and Lebanon to support peace negotiations between the two nations.

Earlier, Beirut and Tel Aviv held three rounds of direct talks since mid-April.

The meetings come as Israel continues its attacks on Lebanon despite a ceasefire that took effect on April 17 and was later extended through early July following the talks.

According to the Lebanese Health Ministry, Israeli attacks since March 2 have killed over 3,350 people across the country.