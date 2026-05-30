Israeli occupiers attack Palestinian homes, lands across occupied West Bank

Israeli occupiers attacked Palestinian homes and property on Saturday, damaging them in the northern and southern parts of the occupied West Bank.

The occupiers attacked several homes at dawn in the town of Beita, south of the city of Nablus in the northern West Bank, according to the official Palestinian news agency Wafa.

They threw stones at houses and smashed several vehicles, the outlet said.

State-run Voice of Palestine radio also reported that residents of Beita confronted the occupier attacks, adding that the Israeli forces fired light bombs into the sky over the town.

In the southern West Bank, the occupiers attacked Palestinian farmland and damaged several trees in Khirbet el-Muraq in Masafer Yatta, activist Osama Makhamra, who follows Israeli violations south of Hebron, told reporters in a brief statement.

During April, settlers carried out 540 attacks against Palestinians and their property in the West Bank, including Jerusalem, according to a monthly report by the Palestinian state-run Wall and Settlement Resistance Commission.

The attacks ranged from "direct physical violence, uprooting trees, burning fields, preventing farmers from accessing their land, seizing property, as well as demolishing homes and agricultural structures."

The assaults come amid heightened tensions across the occupied West Bank, where Israeli army raids, arrests and occupier attacks have intensified since the start of the genocidal Gaza war in October 2023.

According to Palestinian figures, Israeli forces and occupiers have killed 1,168 Palestinians, injured 12,666 others, displaced around 33,000 people, and detained nearly 23,000 in the West Bank since then.