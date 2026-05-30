Israeli army crosses Litani River, reaches outskirts of Nabatieh city

The Israeli army has advanced into villages located north of the Litani River and reached the outskirts of Nabatieh city in southern Lebanon, a senior Lebanese military source told Anadolu on Saturday.

The Israeli forces "have reached villages and towns north of the Litani River, including Zawtar al-Sharqiyah and Shqif Arnoun, and have reached the outskirts of the city of Nabatieh," said the source.

This was accompanied by an increase in Israeli attacks and incursions into more southern villages and towns, it added.

"The Lebanese army has evacuated its positions from villages and towns that have come under Israeli control" in order to ensure the safety of Lebanese soldiers, the source stated, noting that the Israeli army attacks caused casualties among the Lebanese soldiers.

"There is no presence of the Lebanese army in areas where the occupation is present in southern Lebanon," the source added.

The Lebanese army's priority at this stage is to strengthen internal stability, the source noted, stating that the ongoing Israeli escalation preceded the US-hosted military meetings with Israel on Friday.

Israel has continued its attacks on Lebanon despite a ceasefire that took effect on April 17 and was extended for 45 days beginning May 17 following indirect talks mediated by the US.

According to the Lebanese Health Ministry, Israeli attacks since March 2 have killed over 3,350 victims across the country.