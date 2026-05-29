US military planes at Ben Gurion Airport cost Israel Airports Authority $248M in losses

The presence of US military aircraft at Israel's Ben Gurion Airport has cost the country's airport authority 700 million shekels ($248 million) in losses over the past two months, Israeli officials said Thursday, warning that the figure could rise to billions if the situation continues.

Sharon Kedmi, director general of the Israel Airports Authority, said Ben Gurion Airport is currently operating at only one-third of its capacity due to the presence of US military refueling aircraft, according to remarks carried by Israel's public broadcaster KAN.

"We are only utilizing one-third of the airport's operational capacity," Kedmi said, adding that around 70% of activity at the airport has been restricted because of space and resources occupied by American military operations.

"We are at the limit of our capabilities," he said, warning that additional flight cancellations will be announced in the coming days.

Kedmi warned that losses could climb into the billions if current conditions persist.

He added that airport authorities had expected 18 million passengers to pass through Ben Gurion this year, but current estimates suggest the figure may not exceed 15 million.

Foreign airlines are also unlikely to resume operations in the near future, he said, while up to 3 million passengers could be affected by disruptions and cancellations.

Dozens of US tanker aircraft are currently stationed at Ben Gurion Airport, Israel's main international gateway near Tel Aviv.

Earlier this month, Israeli media quoted Civil Aviation Authority chief Shmuel Zakay as saying that US military aircraft at Ben Gurion were crippling civilian flights, delaying the return of foreign carriers and driving up ticket prices.

Zakay was also quoted as telling Israeli Transportation Minister Miri Regev that Ben Gurion had "turned into a military airfield with limited civilian activity," warning that the situation was harming local airlines.



