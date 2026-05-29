UN reports highest Lebanon strike activity since April ceasefire

The UN on Thursday expressed deep concern over a record number of Israeli airstrikes in Lebanon after they killed at least eight people, including children, and triggered new displacement in the country's south.

UN spokesperson Stephane Dujarric told reporters that the organization was "deeply concerned by the escalation of hostilities" and by Israeli strikes in southern Beirut, as well as intensified attacks across southern and eastern Lebanon.

"We again urge all to respect the cessation of hostilities and stop any further attacks," Dujarric said. "We reiterate that civilians and civilian infrastructure must never be targeted. We condemn the loss of civilian life."

According to Lebanon's official National News Agency, at least eight people were killed early Thursday during Muslim Eid al-Adha celebrations.

Six members of a family, including children, were killed in a drone strike on a vehicle on the Adloun highway in the Zahrani district, while two other people were killed in a separate strike on a motorcycle in the southern city of Tyre.

Another strike targeted a residential apartment east of Sidon, causing casualties and injuries, although no official toll was immediately available.

The attacks came a day after the Israeli military issued evacuation warnings for areas south of the Zahrani River, saying it planned to target Hezbollah positions.

Dujarric said the UN Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) recorded approximately 670 projectile trajectories on Wednesday, the highest number since a US-mediated cessation of hostilities took effect on April 17.

He added that UNIFIL had observed intensive Israeli military activity, including airstrikes, armored vehicle movements, engineering operations and reports of ground incursions north of the Litani River.

The UN's special coordinator for Lebanon, Jeanine Hennis-Plasschaert, and UNIFIL commander Lt. Gen. Aroldo Lazaro continued contacts with the parties to push for de-escalation and the implementation of UN Security Council Resolution 1701, Dujarric said.

The UN humanitarian office, OCHA, meanwhile warned that renewed evacuation orders over a period of 48 hours had affected hundreds of thousands of people south of the Zahrani River, including residents of Tyre and Nabatieh.

"Families are once again being forced to flee their homes under conditions that are intolerable for any human being," Dujarric said, noting that collective shelters in Tyre and Sidon were reportedly full.