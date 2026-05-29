Israeli strike targets health center in southern Lebanon despite ceasefire

The Israeli army carried out an airstrike on a health center in southern Lebanon on Friday despite an ongoing ceasefire, according to Lebanon's official National News Agency (NNA).

Israeli warplanes struck the town of Maaroub, near the southern city of Tyre, injuring several people, the report said.

The agency also said an Israeli airstrike targeted a health center in the town of Deir Qanoun al-Nahr in the Tyre district.

No immediate details were available on casualties or damage at the health facility.

The attacks came ahead of security talks scheduled to take place later Friday in the US between Israeli and Lebanese military delegations.

Israel has continued its attacks on Lebanon despite a ceasefire that took effect on April 17 and was later extended by 45 days until early July.

Since March 2, Israel has conducted an expanded military campaign in Lebanon, occupying several towns in the country's south.

According to Lebanon's Health Ministry, Israeli attacks since then have killed 3,324 people.

While Israeli forces have continued strikes and demolitions in southern Lebanon, Hezbollah has responded by targeting Israeli troops, accusing Israel of repeatedly violating the ceasefire agreement.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on May 25 that he had instructed the military to intensify attacks on Lebanon.