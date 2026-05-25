Israeli soldier killed in southern Lebanon amid continued cross-border hostilities

The Israeli military said Monday that one of its soldiers was killed in southern Lebanon amid continued hostilities and ongoing clashes with Hezbollah.

Another soldier was wounded in the same incident, the military said in a statement.

According to Israeli media reports, the casualties resulted from a Hezbollah drone attack.

Since March 2, Israel has expanded military operations in southern Lebanon, with Lebanese officials reporting that more than 3,100 people have been killed and over 9,500 injured.

Despite a US-mediated ceasefire that took effect on April 17 and was later extended into early July, Israeli military operations in southern Lebanon have continued.





