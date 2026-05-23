US weighs renewed military action against Iran as negotiations continue

The Trump administration is considering launching another military operation against Iran amid diplomatic efforts to reach a new agreement that remains underway, according to a report on Friday.

CBS News reported that no final decision had been made by Friday, but preparations for possible action were continuing within the US government and military.

The report said President Donald Trump canceled plans to spend the Memorial Day weekend at his golf club in New Jersey and instead planned to return to the White House due to what he described as "circumstances pertaining to Government."

Several US military and intelligence personnel also reportedly changed or canceled holiday plans as officials prepared for the possibility of renewed conflict.

The report said defense officials have been reviewing personnel recall lists at overseas bases, while troop rotations continue across the Middle East amid fears of possible retaliation from Iran.

The US and Iran have largely avoided direct attacks since a temporary ceasefire took effect in April, allowing indirect negotiations on a broader agreement to continue.

White House spokesperson Anna Kelly told CBS News that Trump remained firm that Iran must not obtain a nuclear weapon and warned that Washington was prepared for all possible scenarios if talks fail.

Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, meanwhile, warned earlier this week that any future attacks by the US or Israel could expand the conflict beyond the region.

The report said Tehran is expected to respond soon to a recent US proposal delivered through Pakistan, which has been serving as an intermediary.