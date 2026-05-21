US threatens to revoke visas for Palestinian UN delegation

The US has threatened to revoke visas for members of the Palestinian delegation to the UN unless Palestinian Ambassador Riyad Mansour withdraws his candidacy for vice president of the UN General Assembly, according to a report Wednesday.

NPR reported, citing a State Department cable dated May 19, that US diplomats in Jerusalem were instructed to pressure Palestinian officials to withdraw Mansour's bid for one of the 21 vice president positions at the UN General Assembly or face possible consequences, including visa revocation.

According to the report, the cable described Mansour as having "a history of accusing Israel of genocide" and said his candidacy "fuels tension" and undermines US President Donald Trump's "peace" plan for Gaza.

"A bully pulpit for Mansour would not improve the lives of Palestinians and would significantly damage US relations with the PA (Palestinian Authority). Congress will take it extremely seriously," the cable reportedly said.

A State Department spokesperson declined to comment on the report, citing "visa record confidentiality."

"We take seriously our obligations under the UN Headquarters Agreement," said the spokesperson.

Last year, the Trump administration revoked visas for Palestinian officials, barring them from attending the United Nations General Assembly in September in New York.

The move came in response to several Western countries preparing to announce their recognition of a Palestinian state at the General Assembly.