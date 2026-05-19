Hamas congratulates Fatah, urges broad Palestinian dialogue

Yasser Abbas, newly-elected member of Fatah's central committee, poses for a picture at his office in Ramallah in the occupied West Bank on May 18, 2026. (AFP Photo)

The Palestinian resistance group Hamas congratulated the Fatah movement Monday on the conclusion of its eighth congress and called for broad Palestinian dialogue aimed at strengthening national unity.

In a statement, Hamas expressed hope that the outcomes of the congress would contribute to serving Palestinian interests at what it described as a critical and dangerous stage.

It stressed the need to restore and strengthen Palestinian national unity and reorganize internal affairs on the basis of a genuine national partnership.

The group said that such efforts would strengthen Palestinians' ability to confront escalating challenges and defend their rights.

It also called for comprehensive dialogue among Palestinian factions to reach a unified national vision and establish priorities centered on protecting Palestinian rights and confronting Israeli occupation policies.

Earlier Monday, the Fatah movement announced the conclusion of its eighth general congress in Ramallah, which saw the re-election of its key leadership bodies, including its Central Committee and Revolutionary Council.

The rivalry between Hamas and Fatah dates back decades and intensified after Hamas won Palestinian legislative elections in 2006.





















