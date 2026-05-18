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News Middle East Yemen’s Houthis shot down US drone in Marib: report

Yemen’s Houthis shot down US drone in Marib: report

A US MQ-9 Reaper drone was reportedly shot down by the Houthi group in Yemen's Marib Governorate, with local media and social media images confirming the drone's downing and missile debris; official comments from the Houthis and US military remain pending.

Anadolu Agency MIDDLE EAST
Published May 18,2026
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YEMEN’S HOUTHIS SHOT DOWN US DRONE IN MARIB: REPORT

The Houthi group in Yemen shot down a US MQ-9 Reaper drone in the country's eastern Marib Governorate, local media reported Monday.

Residents heard loud explosions over Marib city while observing the launch of an air defense missile from the Sarwah area west of the city, followed by two explosions in the air, local media outlets, including the Defense Line platform, said.

Activists on social media circulated images purportedly showing debris from the American drone and its missile payload scattered in a desert area east of the Wadi district, according to the reports.

Defense Line said the circulated images showed at least two remnants of AGM-114R9X "Ninja" missiles, a modified version of the Hellfire air-to-ground missile designed for precision strikes.

The images confirmed the wreckage belonged to a US MQ-9 Reaper drone, an unmanned aircraft used by the US "for surveillance and counterterrorism operations in Yemen," the platform added.

There was no comment from the Houthis or the US military regarding the reported incident.