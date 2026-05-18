Israeli premier to convene security meeting on Iran: Report

Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu will convene a Security Cabinet meeting on Monday evening to discuss Iran, the Israeli daily Yedioth Ahronoth reported.

The meeting comes "against the backdrop of the possibility of renewed fighting or reaching an agreement" between the US and Iran, the report said, adding that the Cabinet also met Sunday evening.

Regional tensions have escalated since the US and Israel launched strikes against Iran in February. Tehran retaliated with strikes targeting Israel, as well as US allies in the Gulf, along with the closure of the Strait of Hormuz.

A ceasefire took effect on April 8 through Pakistani mediation, but talks in Islamabad failed to produce a lasting agreement. US President Donald Trump later extended the truce indefinitely.