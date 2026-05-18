Israeli defense industry event in Finland sparks criticism over Gaza

A defense industry seminar in Helsinki, featuring Israeli and Finnish companies, has triggered political criticism in Finland, with opposition politicians condemning the event over Israel's ongoing military operations in Gaza.

According to a report by Finland's public broadcaster Yle on Monday, around 30 defense industry companies from both countries attended the two-day "Finnish-Israeli Defense Industry Seminar" organized last week by the Israeli Ministry of Defense and its International Defense Cooperation Directorate, together with the Association of Finnish Defense and Aerospace Industries.

The Israeli Ministry of Defense, in the report, said the event was part of efforts to strengthen industrial partnerships with "trusted partner nations," describing Finland as "a steadfast and reliable partner."

According to Yle, participating Finnish companies from the Helsinki region included Kova Labs, Xiphera Ltd, Furuno Finland Oy, Gasmet Technologies Oy, ElFys, Aufwin Defence Systems Oy, Rafael Advanced Defense Systems Ltd, Sensofusion Oy, Yield Systems, Aurora Propulsion Technologies, A-Laiturit Oy, Dexter Lifts Oy, Confoot, Maverick Defence and Alaris Cojot.

Companies from the Tampere region included Robonic Ltd Oy, Millog Marine & Power, NDF Autonomy Oy, Insta Advance Oy and Crosshill. Other participating firms from across Finland included Exel Composites Oyj, Aspocomp Group Plc., Fencomp Oy, Rautalammin Pinta Oy, Kelluu, BerryGlade Oy, Bertin Environics, Sisu Auto and Ateno Oy.

Finnish Defense Minister Antti Hakkanen said last year that the situation in Gaza would not affect Finnish arms trade with Israel, according to the report.

- Opposition criticism grows over Gaza genocide

The seminar drew sharp criticism from opposition politicians and members of the European Parliament.

Saara Hyrkko, vice chair of Finland's Green parliamentary group, condemned the decision to host the event.

"This is a country that is committing genocide in Gaza," Hyrkko said, according to the report, also accusing Israel of oppressing Palestinians in the West Bank and waging war in Lebanon.

Li Andersson, Finnish member of the European Parliament from the Left Alliance, described the seminar as "an incomprehensible decision and value choice."

"In almost anywhere else in Europe, such an event would be a major political scandal," Andersson said in a post on Instagram.





