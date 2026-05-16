Israeli army kills Palestinian man in occupied West Bank

The Israeli army on Saturday killed a Palestinian man in the Jenin refugee camp in the occupied West Bank, according to a Palestinian Health Ministry statement.

The ministry identified the victim as 34-year-old Nour al-Din Fayyad.

Earlier, the Palestinian Red Crescent Society said in a statement that its staff transported a man from inside Jenin camp to the hospital after he was shot in the thigh and was "not breathing and had no pulse."

The official Palestinian news agency Wafa reported that Fayyad, a resident of Wadi Burqin west of Jenin, attempted to enter the Jenin refugee camp before Israeli soldiers opened fire and shot him dead.

According to Wafa, this brings the death toll from the Israeli offensive on Jenin city and its refugee camp since Jan. 21, 2025, to 65, while the total number of Palestinians killed in the Israeli escalation in the West Bank since October 2023 has risen to 1,162.

Since the start of the war in the Gaza Strip in October 2023, the West Bank has seen a sharp increase in Israeli raids and attacks by occupiers, resulting in around 12,245 Palestinians injured and nearly 23,000 arrested, in addition to the rising death toll, according to official Palestinian figures.