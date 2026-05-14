Israeli army shuts down charity organization in West Bank

Israeli forces shut down a charity organization in the northern West Bank city of Nablus on Thursday after raiding and searching its offices, local sources said.

Several Israeli military vehicles moved into Abdul Rahim Mahmoud Street in Nablus, with soldiers raiding and searching the Madeed charity organization, and ransacking its contents, the sources told Anadolu.

Israeli forces posted an order closing the charity over allegations that it was "providing services to an illegal organization," without giving further details, the sources said.

Separately, the Israeli army carried out a series of raids across several towns in the West Bank early Thursday, and detained several Palestinians.

Local sources said the raids took place in Nablus, Bethlehem and Hebron in the southern West Bank, Salfit, and towns in Jenin and Qalqilya in the northern West Bank.

The incursions came amid rising occupier attacks in the West Bank, including assaults on Palestinian villages, arson attacks on property, and land seizures.

The occupied West Bank, including East Jerusalem, has seen an escalation in Israeli military operations, including raids, arrests, shootings and excessive use of force, alongside rising attacks on Palestinians and their property.

Since October 2023, attacks by the Israeli army and occupiers have killed 1,155 Palestinians, wounded about 11,750 and led to the arrest of nearly 22,000, according to official Palestinian figures.