Iran calls on UAE to reconsider its policies toward Tehran

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi called Thursday on the United Arab Emirates to reconsider its policies toward Iran, accusing Abu Dhabi of an "alliance" with Israel.

Speaking during the BRICS 2026 summit in India, Araghchi claimed the UAE's "alliance" with Israel had failed to provide security.

"Your alliance with the Israelis did not protect you, and you should reconsider your policy toward Iran," he said in his comments carried by state broadcaster IRIB.

Araghchi added that the UAE was "directly involved" in what he described as "aggression" against Iran and criticized Abu Dhabi for not condemning the US-Israeli attacks when they began against Tehran.

He further alleged that the UAE allowed its territory to be used "to launch military equipment and artillery against Iran."

There was not a comment from the UAE on Araghchi's accusation as of yet.

Regional tensions have escalated since the US and Israel launched strikes against Iran on Feb. 28, triggering retaliation from Tehran against Israel, as well as US allies in the Gulf, along with the closure of the Strait of Hormuz.

A ceasefire took effect on April 8 through Pakistani mediation, but talks in Islamabad failed to produce a lasting agreement. US President Donald Trump later extended the truce without a set deadline.



