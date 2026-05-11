Iran releases Nobel winner Narges Mohammadi on bail amid deteriorating health

Iranian authorities have released Nobel Peace Prize laureate Narges Mohammadi on bail amid growing concerns over her deteriorating health, and she was transferred to a Tehran hospital, according to her foundation.

"Nobel Peace Prize Laureate Narges Mohammadi, after 10 days of hospitalization in Zanjan, has been granted a sentence suspension on heavy bail.

"Her transfer via ambulance has been completed, and she is now at Tehran Pars Hospital to be treated by her own medical team," the foundation said through US social media company X.

The statement also cited her lawyer, Mostafa Nili, as saying that Mohammadi was released from Zanjan Hospital on Sunday, after authorities suspended her sentence to allow for medical treatment.

"She was transferred by ambulance to Pars Hospital in Tehran, where she has been admitted," the foundation cited Nili as saying.

Mohammadi's Paris-based husband Taghi Rahmani also confirmed on X that she was transferred to the Pars Hospital.





