Israeli soldiers held for theft of weapons from army bases: Report

Israeli authorities have arrested several suspects, including two soldiers, for the theft of weapons from Israeli army bases, Hebrew media reported Saturday, in the latest breach exposing security lapses inside the military.

Channel i24 News said the arrests were linked to at least four separate theft incidents in recent weeks.

Several suspects were detained, including two soldiers, although the exact number was not disclosed, according to the report.

The broadcaster said the stolen weapons were transferred from Israeli military bases to unidentified groups inside Israel.

The army has repeatedly faced incidents involving stolen weapons and ammunition taken from inside military facilities by soldiers and other suspects in recent years.

Last April, Hebrew media reported that the army was struggling to contain the growing phenomenon of weapons theft from military bases, including installations near the Gaza Strip.

Reports at the time said many of the stolen weapons ended up in the hands of "criminal groups," forcing police to carry out repeated raids and weapons seizures.