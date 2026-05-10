Israeli occupier assaults, army raids cause multiple injuries across West Bank

Israeli occupier attacks and army raids across the occupied West Bank caused multiple injuries to Palestinians on Saturday amid escalating violence in several areas, according to sources and medics.

Sources told Anadolu that Israeli occupiers stormed the village of Jurish and the town of Aqraba in southern Nablus, hurling stones at Palestinian homes and assaulting residents.

The Palestinian Red Crescent Society said its crews treated a 35-year-old pregnant woman and a 65-year-old woman after they were assaulted by occupiers in Jurish village.

In the central occupied West Bank, Israeli occupiers attacked the village of Deir Jarir in eastern Ramallah, triggering clashes after Israeli forces moved into the area to protect the occupiers, according to sources.

Sources said Israeli soldiers fired live ammunition during the raid, wounding a Palestinian man in the foot and detaining several residents.

Israeli forces also raided the city of Al-Bireh near Ramallah, storming a fuel station at the city's northern entrance and detaining three young Palestinians inside.

According to local sources, Israeli soldiers confiscated surveillance camera recordings from the station during the raid.

In the Jalazone refugee camp in northern Ramallah, Israeli forces were deployed across several neighborhoods during another raid without reported arrests.

Further south, Israeli forces stormed the town of Beit Ummar north of Hebron, firing tear gas canisters that left dozens of Palestinians suffering from suffocation.

In Bethlehem, Israeli forces raided a wedding hall in the town of Doha west of the city and sealed off the surrounding area without reported arrests.

The occupied West Bank has seen escalating violence since the start of Israel's war on the Gaza Strip in October 2023, including killings, arrests, home demolitions and settlement expansion, according to Palestinian officials.

At least 1,155 Palestinians have since been killed, about 11,750 injured, and nearly 22,000 arrested in the occupied West Bank, according to official Palestinian figures.