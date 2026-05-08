UAE says its air defenses responding to 'missile threat'

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) said Friday that its air defense systems are responding to a "missile threat."
"Air defense systems are currently responding to a missile threat," the National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority (NCEMA) said on the US social media platform X.
It urged residents to "remain in a safe location and follow official channels for warnings and updates."
The notice comes hours after an exchange of fire between the US and Iranian forces in the Strait of Hormuz.