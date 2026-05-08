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News Middle East UAE says its air defenses responding to 'missile threat'

UAE says its air defenses responding to 'missile threat'

The UAE announced its air defense systems are responding to a "missile threat" following a recent exchange of fire between US and Iranian forces in the Strait of Hormuz.

Anadolu Agency MIDDLE EAST
Published May 08,2026
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UAE SAYS ITS AIR DEFENSES RESPONDING TO MISSILE THREAT

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) said Friday that its air defense systems are responding to a "missile threat."

"Air defense systems are currently responding to a missile threat," the National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority (NCEMA) said on the US social media platform X.

It urged residents to "remain in a safe location and follow official channels for warnings and updates."

The notice comes hours after an exchange of fire between the US and Iranian forces in the Strait of Hormuz.