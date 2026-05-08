BULGARIAS PARLIAMENT APPROVES NEW GOVERNMENT LED BY RUMEN RADEV

Bulgaria's National Assembly on Friday approved the Cabinet structure and composition proposed by Prime Minister-designate Rumen Radev of Progressive Bulgaria, paving the way for the formation of a regular government after a prolonged political deadlock.

The parliamentary vote came a day after President Iliana Iotova handed Radev an exploratory mandate to form a government, public broadcaster BTA reported.

Lawmakers voted 124-70, with 36 abstentions, to elect Radev as prime minister in the 240-seat National Assembly.

Parliament subsequently approved the composition of the new Cabinet by a vote of 122-70, with 36 abstentions.

Radev's proposed government includes four deputy prime ministers and 18 ministries.

Addressing lawmakers before the vote, Radev thanked Bulgarian voters for "bringing an end to the political crisis."

"For the first time in years, a chair of parliament was elected quickly and without the usual scandals," he told MPs from the parliamentary rostrum.

Radev also said the strong voter turnout in the recent elections had restored legitimacy to the Parliament and created conditions for more effective governance.

The Progressive Bulgaria is poised to win the April 19 parliamentary elections, following the country's eighth parliamentary election since 2021.

Radev, a former Air Force commander who served as Bulgaria's president from 2017 until his resignation in 2026, launched the Progressive Bulgaria coalition earlier this year after stepping down to run in the parliamentary elections.