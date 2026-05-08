Local residents report explosions near Sirik district in southern Iran

Local residents reported hearing explosions Friday evening around the Sirik district in Iran's southern Hormozgan province, according to Iranian media reports.

Iran's Mehr News Agency reported several explosion-like sounds were heard in the port area of Sirik, located along the Gulf of Oman near the Strait of Hormuz.

The cause and nature of the sounds remain unclear.

No Iranian official body has yet commented on the incident, while investigations into the source of the explosions are ongoing, the report said.

The reports came after clashes and heightened tensions late Thursday and early Friday in southern Iran near the Strait of Hormuz.

Earlier, Iranian officials accused the United States of carrying out attacks on civilian areas in Bandar Khamir, Sirik, and Qeshm Island with the cooperation of what they described as "some regional countries."