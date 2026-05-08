Iranian media report scattered clashes in Strait of Hormuz

Ships and boats in the Strait of Hormuz, Musandam, Oman, May 4, 2026. (REUTERS File Photo)

Scattered clashes were reported Friday in the Strait of Hormuz between the Iranian armed forces and US vessels, according to Iran's Fars News Agency.

Fars reported that intermittent confrontations had been ongoing for several hours along the strategic waterway.

Separately, the US Central Command (CENTCOM) said its forces had disabled two more vessels allegedly violating the blockade in the Gulf of Oman.

The developments came amid escalating tensions in and around the Strait of Hormuz following overnight exchanges involving Iranian and US forces.