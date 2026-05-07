Humanitarian situation in Lebanon ‘remains volatile,’ UN says

Damaged cars following an Israeli strike in the neighborhood of Haret Hreik, a southern suburb of Beirut, Lebanon, 07 May 2026. (EPA)

The humanitarian situation in Lebanon remains precarious as Israel continues strikes and demolitions across parts of the country in violation of a ceasefire, the UN said Thursday.

Israel carried out a strike on Beirut on Wednesday that it claimed killed Ahmed Balout, head of Hezbollah's elite Radwan forces. Hezbollah has not commented on the reported killing, but the strike on an apartment in the southern suburbs of the Lebanese capital caused extensive damage.

UN spokesman Stephane Dujarric said the situation in Lebanon "remains volatile," describing the Israeli strike as "a very alarming development."

"We're deeply worried also about reports of civilians also being killed in the attack, and that also includes children. We once again call on all parties to exercise maximum restraint, fully respect international law, including international humanitarian law," he said.

Dujarric also said UN peacekeepers and positions in southern Lebanon "are being directly affected by the ongoing hostilities."

He said a peacekeeper position in the southern town of al-Bayada came under attack on Wednesday, resulting in an exchange of fire and Israeli military activity in nearby areas.

Dujarric also said a fiber-optic drone carrying an explosive payload crashed inside a peacekeeper position on Wednesday, penetrating the roof of a structure.

"The device did not, thankfully, detonate and cause no further damage," he said.