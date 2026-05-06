 Contact Us
News Middle East Magnitude 5 earthquake hits western Iran

Magnitude 5 earthquake hits western Iran

A magnitude 5 earthquake struck near Gilan-e Gharb in Iran's Kermanshah province early Wednesday, with no immediate reports of casualties or damage, according to the Tehran University Seismological Center.

Anadolu Agency MIDDLE EAST
Published May 06,2026
Subscribe
MAGNITUDE 5 EARTHQUAKE HITS WESTERN IRAN

A magnitude 5 earthquake struck western Iran early Wednesday, the Tehran University Seismological Center said.

The quake hit near Gilan-e Gharb in the Kermanshah province.

It occurred at 12.23 am. local time at a depth of 9 kilometers (5.6 miles), the center said.

There were no immediate reports of casualties or damage.

Iran is located in a seismically active region and has experienced many devastating earthquakes in recent years. The most catastrophic one in the country's recent history occurred in 2013, when a magnitude 6.7 earthquake hit the city of Bam, killing at least 34,000 people.

In July 2022, a magnitude 6.1 earthquake struck the southern province of Hormozgan, along the coast of the Persian Gulf, killing at least five people and injuring more than 80.