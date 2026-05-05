UAE reports new missile, drone attack from Iran amid escalation

The United Arab Emirates reported a new missile and drone attack from Iran on Tuesday, marking the second consecutive day of strikes targeting the Gulf country.

In a statement, the Defense Ministry said Emirati air defenses were currently engaging ballistic and cruise missiles as well as unmanned aerial vehicles that were launched from Iran.

It added that sounds heard in various parts of the country were the result of air defense systems intercepting the incoming projectiles.

On Monday, the UAE reported four waves of missiles and drones from Iran, which caused a major fire at the Fujairah Oil Industry Zone, a key energy hub on the UAE's eastern coast.

Regional tensions have escalated after the US and Israel launched strikes against Iran on Feb. 28, triggering retaliation from Tehran against Israel, as well as US allies in the Gulf, along with the closure of the Strait of Hormuz.

A ceasefire took effect on April 8 through Pakistani mediation, but talks in Islamabad failed to produce a lasting agreement. The truce was later extended by US President Donald Trump without a set deadline.

Since April 13, the United States has enforced a naval blockade targeting Iranian maritime traffic in the Strait of Hormuz.