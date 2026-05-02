Spain condemns attack by Israeli man on nun in Jerusalem

Spain on Saturday condemned the recent attack by an Israeli extremist on a French nun in Jerusalem.

"The Government of Spain expresses its strong condemnation of the serious attack suffered by a Catholic nun of French nationality in Jerusalem," the Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

"Israel must guarantee freedom of worship, respect the status quo in Jerusalem, and take measures to prevent such violent acts," the ministry added.

It further said the person responsible must be held accountable.

Spain's condemnation came after reports that a 36-year-old Israeli man was arrested after assaulting a French nun in East Jerusalem, according to Israeli police, in an attack they called "racially motivated."