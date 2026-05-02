Major wildfire near Dutch military training ground brought under control after days-long battle

Dutch authorities on Saturday announced that the major wildfire near a military training ground that lasted for days was finally brought under control, according to broadcaster NOS.

The fire that broke out on Wednesday at a military training ground near 't Harde village of Gelderland province has been declared under control, while the Defense Ministry reportedly remained active in the area to ensure it does not flare up again.

As the wildfire broke out during a military exercise involving cannons and explosives, plumes of smoke were carried by the wind and an alert had been issued in various locations.

Firefighting teams from across the country and firefighting helicopters were deployed to contain the fire. Around 30 French and German fire service vehicles with crews were also deployed to support Dutch firefighting teams.

There were reportedly wildfires in other parts of the country as well, including on several military sites.

An investigation has been launched into the cause of the fire.