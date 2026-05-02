Over two-thirds of Germans think government lacks strategy on Iran war

More than two-thirds of Germans think that their government lacks a clear strategy on how it should act in the Iran war, according to a survey published by the Internationale Politik news magazine on Saturday.

Some 68% of respondents answered "no" to a question on this topic, while 28% held the opposite view.

According to the poll, only among supporters of the co-ruling Christian Democratic Union / Christian Social Union did a narrow majority of 54% believe that the government has a clear vision of how Germany should position itself in the Iran conflict.

Meanwhile, the majority of supporters of the governing Social Democratic Party (43%) see it differently-as do, to an even greater extent, supporters of the opposition parties.

Among voters of the far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD), the proportion of those who cannot discern a clear course is particularly high at 86%. Additionally, 78% of the opposition Left Party supporters and 69% of Green Party supporters share this view.

In eastern Germany, this assessment is even more pronounced-only 17% feel that the federal government is clear about its course on this issue, while 82% disagree.

Looking at age groups, it is striking that 76% of 18- to 29-year-olds in particular feel that the federal government lacks a clear course. Only 20% think differently.

After the US and Israel attacked Iran on Feb. 28, Chancellor Friedrich Merz initially supported the action. In recent weeks, however, he has repeatedly criticized the US in particular and accused President Donald Trump's administration of lacking a plan.