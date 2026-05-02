Israeli occupiers injure at least 7 Palestinians in West Bank

Seven Palestinians were injured on Saturday in Israeli occupiers' attacks in the West Bank, while the Israeli army arrested six others.

Three of them were injured in the town of Jalud, south of Nablus, the official Palestinian news agency Wafa reported.

They were transferred to a medical center in the town of Qabalan for treatment.

In Jabal Jalis, east of Hebron, four Palestinians, including a 71-year-old woman, were injured in an assault by the occupiers.

In Masafer Yatta, south of Hebron, the occupiers released their livestock onto residents' lands and uprooted around 30 olive trees, according to an activist, Osama Makhamreh, Wafa reported.

The occupiers continued their daily attacks on the village of Duma, southeast of Nablus, eyewitnesses said.

In a related development, local sources told Anadolu that the Israeli army arrested two young men from the Sheikh Jarrah neighborhood in occupied East Jerusalem.

In Jenin, the Israeli army arrested two residents from the village of Kafr Qud after raiding and searching their homes, according to Wafa.

The agency added, citing local sources, that the army also stormed the towns of Arraba, Bir al-Basha village south of Jenin, and Silat al-Harithiya to the west, raiding several homes without making arrests.

The West Bank and East Jerusalem have been witnessing a rise in Israeli military operations, including raids, arrests, gunfire, and the use of excessive force.

Palestinians are also facing increasing attacks by the occupiers aimed at pressuring residents to leave their land in favor of settlement expansion.

Around 750,000 Israeli occupiers live in 141 settlements and 224 outposts in the West Bank, including about 250,000 in East Jerusalem, which the United Nations considers part of the occupied Palestinian territories.

Since October 2023, attacks by the Israeli army and occupiers in the West Bank have killed at least 1,155 Palestinians, injured about 11,750 others, and arrested nearly 22,000 people, according to official Palestinian figures.