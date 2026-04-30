Trump tells Netanyahu to only carry out 'surgical' strikes in Lebanon: Report

US President Donald Trump told Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu that Israel should only take "surgical" military action in Lebanon and avoid a full resumption of the war, the Axios news site reported Wednesday.

"I told Netanyahu he has got to do it more surgically. Not knock down buildings. He can't do it. It is too terrible and makes Israel look bad," Trump told Axios in a phone interview.

Trump said he likes Lebanon and its leadership and thinks the country can "make a comeback."

"Iran ruined Lebanon. Their proxy (Hezbollah) ruined Lebanon. When Iran gets taken out, Hezbollah automatically gets taken out," he said.

A ceasefire that began on April 17 and was later extended until May 17 continues to be violated, with Israel carrying out strikes that have caused casualties and widespread destruction of homes in dozens of villages in southern Lebanon.

According to official Lebanese figures, the Israeli attacks since March 2 have killed at least 2,534 people, wounded 7,863 and displaced more than 1.6 million.