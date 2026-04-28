Israeli strikes hit southern Lebanon as drones fly over Beirut

The Israeli army carried out airstrikes and opened fire in southern Lebanon early Tuesday, while drones were seen flying over the capital despite a ceasefire, according to the National News Agency.

Israeli warplanes launched three strikes on the town of Zawtar al-Sharqiya in the Nabatieh district, starting at around 6 am (0300GMT).

In the town of Bint Jbeil, Israeli forces fired heavy machine guns toward the Mihniyeh neighborhood.

More than 2,500 people have been killed and over 1.6 million displaced by Israeli attacks across Lebanon since March 2, according to Lebanese official figures.

A 10-day ceasefire between Lebanon and Israel took effect on April 17, and was extended by three weeks on Thursday last week.



