3 Lebanese civil defense members trapped under rubble after Israeli strike

The Lebanese Civil Defense said Tuesday evening that three members were trapped under rubble after an Israeli strike during a rescue mission in southern Lebanon.

"Civil defense personnel were targeted while carrying out a rescue and medical mission for people injured in an Israeli airstrike in the town of Majdal Zoun," the agency said in a statement.

Three civil defense members were trapped under the rubble, it added.

Israel has continued its attacks in Lebanon despite a temporary ceasefire.

US President Donald Trump first announced a 10-day ceasefire between Israel and Lebanon on April 17, before saying Thursday it would be extended by three weeks.

According to official Lebanese figures, the Israeli attacks since March 2 have killed at least 2,534 people, wounded 7,863 others, and displaced more than 1.6 million people.