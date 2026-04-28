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News Middle East 3 Lebanese civil defense members trapped under rubble after Israeli strike

3 Lebanese civil defense members trapped under rubble after Israeli strike

Anadolu Agency MIDDLE EAST
Published April 28,2026
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3 LEBANESE CIVIL DEFENSE MEMBERS TRAPPED UNDER RUBBLE AFTER ISRAELI STRIKE
(AFP File Photo)

The Lebanese Civil Defense said Tuesday evening that three members were trapped under rubble after an Israeli strike during a rescue mission in southern Lebanon.

"Civil defense personnel were targeted while carrying out a rescue and medical mission for people injured in an Israeli airstrike in the town of Majdal Zoun," the agency said in a statement.

Three civil defense members were trapped under the rubble, it added.

Israel has continued its attacks in Lebanon despite a temporary ceasefire.

US President Donald Trump first announced a 10-day ceasefire between Israel and Lebanon on April 17, before saying Thursday it would be extended by three weeks.

According to official Lebanese figures, the Israeli attacks since March 2 have killed at least 2,534 people, wounded 7,863 others, and displaced more than 1.6 million people.