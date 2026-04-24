Iran allegedly lays new mines as US sends 3rd aircraft carrier: Report

Iran's navy has allegedly placed fresh underwater mines in the Strait of Hormuz this week while the United States dispatched a third aircraft carrier to the region, according to an Axios report on Thursday.

The report, citing a US official and a separate source familiar with the matter, said American forces detected the operation and have been closely tracking it. Officials said they know the exact number of mines deployed but declined to reveal the figure.

Following briefings on the new developments, President Donald Trump ordered the US Navy via a Truth Social post to shoot any Iranian boats caught laying mines with "no hesitation."

Shipping through the Strait of Hormuz has been severely disrupted since the US-Israeli war against Iran began on Feb. 28, and a US naval blockade was announced on April 13.

About 20% of the global oil supply passes through the strait daily, and heightened insecurity has driven up oil prices as well as shipping and insurance costs.

Axios said the US Navy is operating underwater drones in the strait to locate and clear the mines, an effort Trump said he has ordered to be tripled.

The aircraft carrier USS George H.W. Bush arrived in the region on Thursday as the third American carrier deployed there, giving Washington additional military options should Trump decide to resume the war.