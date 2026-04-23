Israeli soldier’s vandalism of Jesus statue ‘not unexpected’: Mideast Churches Council chief

Michel Abs, secretary-general of the Middle East Council of Churches (MECC), said the act of an Israeli soldier vandalizing a statue symbolizing Jesus Christ in southern Lebanon was not unexpected.

"We do not see this as unexpected or strange behavior, as the soldier in question belongs to a government that claims to be waging a holy war based on so-called sacred texts," Abs said Thursday in a written response to Anadolu regarding the incident in the town of Deir Seryan, which remains under Israeli occupation in southern Lebanon.

"It is obvious that he feels animosity against Christian symbols, but it is not the first time that such incidents have happened. We wish with suspicion it is the last time," he added further.

Abs stressed the importance of separating politics and religion, warning that the use of religion in politics, including in times of war, represents a dangerous trend with unpredictable consequences.

Commenting on reports that the Israeli government had apologized for the soldier's actions, Abs said such a move was necessary for a government seeking to portray itself as committed to international humanitarian law and human rights, adding that while it may be "a smart move, but doesn't counterbalance a past of atrocious actions."

"War is the indicator of the craziness of mankind," Abs said, adding that wars can be avoided by promoting a culture of peace and love worldwide through combating demonization and hate speech.

"For us Christ's Love is the remedy to the ailing humankind," he said in the statement.

Photos shared on social media showed an Israeli soldier using an axe to destroy a statue of Jesus in Deir Seryan, located 5-6 kilometers from the border in southern Lebanon.

The Israeli army confirmed the authenticity of the images and announced that an investigation had been launched.

No information has been provided regarding when the incident took place, while the soldier's actions against the religious symbol have sparked widespread backlash.





















