Israeli drone kills 1, injures 3 in southern Gaza

A Palestinian was killed and three others were wounded early Thursday in an Israeli strike targeting a group of civilians south of Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip, a medical source said.

A source at Nasser Hospital in Khan Younis told Anadolu that the body of Yahya Abu Shalhoub and three wounded people arrived at the hospital after an Israeli drone strike targeted them in the al-Maslakh area south of the city.

The incident comes amid ongoing Israeli violations of a ceasefire that took effect on Oct. 10, 2025, following a genocide that killed more than 72,000 Palestinians and wounded over 172,000, most of them women and children.

Israeli artillery shelled areas east of Khan Younis, while Israeli military vehicles opened heavy fire in eastern parts of the city and in the al-Mawasi area northwest of Rafah, local sources said.

Witnesses told Anadolu that Israeli forces carried out large-scale demolitions of homes and facilities in areas of their deployment east of Gaza City early Thursday, alongside artillery fire and gunfire in the surrounding area.

The Gaza government media office said on April 14 that Israel had committed 2,400 violations of the ceasefire, including killings, arrests, siege measures and deprivation of food.

According to Gaza's Health Ministry, the violations have killed 786 Palestinians and wounded 2,217 others.

Israel has also been accused of violating the agreement by restricting the entry of agreed quantities of food, medicine, medical supplies and shelter materials into Gaza, where about 2.4 million Palestinians, including 1.5 million displaced people, are living in severe conditions.