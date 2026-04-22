Israeli occupiers burn home, vehicles, cut down olive trees in West Bank

Israeli occupiers burned a Palestinian home and two vehicles late Tuesday in the village of Beit Iba in Nablus governorate in the occupied West Bank while others cut down more than 150 olive trees in a nearby village, according to local sources.

Residents told Anadolu that a group of Israeli occupiers came from an outpost built on land belonging to the village of Beit Amrin and stormed the outskirts of the community.

The occupiers then set fire to a house and two vehicles as residents tried to confront them, the sources said.

In a separate attack, Israeli occupiers cut down more than 150 olive trees in the Khan and Wadi Ali areas southeast of the village of Al-Lubban al-Sharqiya in Nablus governorate.

The attacks came amid a wider escalation in Israeli occupier violence across the governorate in recent days.

Over the past three days, Israeli occupiers have bulldozed around 34 dunams (8.4 acres) of agricultural land in the al-Sahl area and uprooted more than 500 fruit-bearing olive and almond trees, according to local sources.

Violence by Israeli occupiers and Israeli forces has escalated since October 2023, killing more than 1,148 Palestinians, wounding 11,750 and leading to nearly 22,000 arrests.