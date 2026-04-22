Hezbollah says it targeted Israeli army position in southern Lebanon with drone

Lebanese group Hezbollah said on Wednesday that it targeted "a newly established" Israeli military position in southern Lebanon with a drone, while the Israeli army said the projectile was intercepted.

The group said the strike on the Israeli position in town of Al-Bayyada was in response to Israel's violation of the ceasefire and "continued aggression against villages in southern Lebanon with artillery shelling."

The Israeli army, for its part, said a "hostile" drone was launched by Hezbollah south of the so-called "forward defense line" in southern Lebanon.

The drone was intercepted, the army added, noting that it did not enter Israeli territory, and sirens were not activated.

Despite a 10-day ceasefire mediated by US President Donald Trump took effect in Lebanon on April 17, the Israeli army has escalated its attacks on several towns in southern Lebanon through artillery shelling, demolishing homes and infrastructure.

Since March 2, Israel has expanded its attacks in Lebanon, killing 2,454, wounding 7,658, and displacing over 1 million others, according to official figures.

Lebanon and Israel held talks at the ambassadorial level in Washington on April 15, their first in 43 years.

The sides are set to hold a second round of negotiations in Washington on Thursday, according to a senior Lebanese official source speaking to Anadolu.























