Iranian Foreign Ministry condemns US seizure of cargo ship in Gulf of Oman

Iran's Foreign Ministry on Tuesday condemned the recent seizure by US forces of a cargo ship allegedly attempting to evade a blockade on Iranian ports.

"The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Islamic Republic of Iran strongly condemns the unlawful and violent action of the US 'terrorist army' in attacking the Iranian commercial vessel 'Touska,' which took place on Sunday," the ministry said in a statement.

Calling the incident a "form of maritime piracy and a terrorist act," the statement said it violated international law, as well as a two-week ceasefire with the US that began on April 7.

It demanded the release of the Iranian-flagged vessel as well as its crew and their families.

"Without doubt, the Islamic Republic of Iran will use all its capacities to defend its national interests and security, and to safeguard the rights and dignity of Iranians," it said, asserting that responsibility for "further escalation" would rest with the US.

The US Central Command (CENTCOM) announced Sunday that US naval forces seized the Iranian-flagged cargo ship TOUSKA in the Gulf of Oman after it reportedly refused to comply with blockade directions.

CENTCOM said Monday that American forces have directed 27 commercial vessels to turn around or return to an Iranian port since the naval blockade of Iranian ports began on April 13.





