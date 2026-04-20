IRANIAN PRESIDENT SAYS WAR IS IN NO ONES INTERESTS, CALLS FOR DIPLOMACY TO REDUCE TENSIONS

Iranian president says war is in no one's interests, calls for diplomacy to reduce tensions

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian on Monday called for the use of "every rational and diplomatic path" to ease tensions, saying that war is no one's interest.

"While resisting threats, every rational and diplomatic path must be used to reduce tensions," Iran's state-run news agency IRNA quoted him as saying.

"At the same time, distrust of the enemy and vigilance in interactions are undeniable necessities," he added.

Separately, Foreign Ministry Spokesman Esmaeil Baqaei said Iran has no plans for another round of talks with the US.

"The Islamic Republic of Iran does not accept any deadlines or ultimatums in pursuing its national interests," Baqaei said in a statement carried by the country's semi-official news agency Tasnim.

"Safeguarding national interests will continue for as long as necessary, and in the event of any new adventurism by the United States or the Israeli regime, the armed forces will respond with full strength and decisive power," he added.

The remarks came as two Pakistani sources familiar with the mediation process told Anadolu that an Iranian delegation will attend a second round of talks with the US.

Tehran and Washington held the first round of negotiations in the Pakistani capital, Islamabad, which ended without an agreement on April 12.

They also announced a two-week ceasefire on April 8, mediated by Pakistan. The truce came after weeks of hostilities that began with US-Israeli strikes on Iran in late February.

In response, Iran retaliated with strikes on Israel and other regional countries hosting US assets.





