Iran says it will use ‘all capabilities’ to defend national interests against US threats

Iran said Sunday that it will use "all capabilities" to defend its national interests and security against what it described as growing US threats.

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said in a phone call with his Pakistani counterpart Ishaq Dar that recent US threats against Iranian ports, coasts and vessels coupled with what he called contradictory and unreasonable demands showed that Washington is not serious about diplomacy.

According to a statement carried by state-run Press TV, Araghchi accused the US of repeatedly breaching understandings reached over the past year.

He cited what he described as US military aggression against Iran during negotiations in March and June 2025 as well as recent violations of the ceasefire between the US and Iran mediated by Pakistan.

"These are clear signs of ill intentions and a lack of seriousness in diplomacy," Araghchi said.

He added that Iran "will use all its capabilities to safeguard the country's interests and national security."

Earlier, a White House official told Anadolu that US Vice President JD Vance and special envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner will travel to Pakistan for a new round of negotiations with Iran.

US President Donald Trump told Fox News that meetings are scheduled for Tuesday in Islamabad, possibly extending into Wednesday.

Shipping through the Strait of Hormuz has been severely disrupted since the US-Israeli war against Iran began on Feb. 28.

Washington imposed a naval blockade on Iran on April 13.



