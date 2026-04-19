Iran stops 2 new oil tankers from transiting Hormuz

Iran on Sunday forced two oil tankers to turn back while they were attempting to pass through the Strait of Hormuz, saying the move was in response to the ongoing US blockade of Iranian ports.

The ships, which were operating under the flags of Botswana and Angola, were compelled to change course and retreat after an "unauthorized transit" attempt through the key waterway, Iran's semi-official Tasnim news agency said.

On Saturday, Iran announced that it was tightening control over the Strait of Hormuz and warned shipping operators that the key energy corridor had been effectively closed again.

Hostilities in the region have escalated after the US and Israel launched a joint offensive on Iran on Feb. 28. In response, Tehran retaliated with strikes on Israel and other regional countries hosting US assets.

The war has been on hold since April 8, when Pakistan mediated a two-week ceasefire.

Washington and Tehran held talks in Pakistan last weekend, but the talks ended without a deal. Pakistani mediators are seeking to hold another round of talks between the two sides.